Qigong Movement

Whole and natural health enthusiasts from all walks of life enjoy this weekly group practice experience in precious moving qigong forms. The Hands of the 18 Luohan, 5 Virtues Qigong, Essence Qigong and Vitality Qigong heal and strengthen the body, calm and focus the mind, and purify and empower. This syllabus is progressive, participation in each class is highly encouraged to maximize health benefit. Prior experience with qigong is not needed. Young and mature adults as well as interested youths of at least 10 years of age may participate. These exercises are gentle, relaxing and suitable for those with physical considerations, yet challenging for agile athletes who wish to increase flexibility, stamina, strong health and inner peace.