Qigong with Food

When given proper vital support through the refinement of our chi, the human body, just like the rest of nature, magnificently expresses the boundless powers of healing and creativity. 67% of our natural healing abilities is empowered through a harmonious combination of proper rest, sedative breathing, quiet contemplation, qigong exercise and clinical qigong treatment. The remaining 33% results from intricately harmonizing the chi qualities in our food to completely and permanently eliminate the inflammatory nature of all dis-eases, illnesses and injuries, and to cleanse and strengthen our digestive system to help our bodies better absorb the nutrients from our food that are essential for health improvement. Step by step, our Chi Nutrition workshops share this single, simple formula and teach us how to modify what and how we eat to achieve full health. It is helpful, however not required, to engage in the Beginning the Qigong Lifestyle course prior to or simultaneously with this course.