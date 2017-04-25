Reading Partners Read to Succeed Breakfast

Reading Partners Colorado hosts its 2nd annual spring fundraiser, Read to Succeed, on Tuesday, April 25, at the Grand Hyatt Denver, 1750 Welton Street. Doors open 7am, program 7:30-9am. As a non-profit Reading Partners helps elementary students in Denver schools achieve literacy success with trained volunteer tutors. This year's event features Lt. Governor Donna Lynne and comments from participating students. Registration and breakfast are complimentary but there will be requests for a financial contribution.