Rebel Radio and Historical Memory in El Salvador

University of Denver - Sturm Hall Davis Auditorium 2000 E. Asbury Ave., Room 248, Denver, Colorado 80208

February 8, 2017, 5-7 pm

Museum of Anthropology, Sturm Hall 248

Artist talk by Comandante Santiago and DU faculty

Comandante Santiago is the founder of Radio Venceremos and the current museum director of Museo de la Palabra y la Imagen in San Salvador El Salvador. Comandante Santiago will discuss the founding of the underground radio station during the Salvadoran Civil War, and his current work on documenting and preserving El Salvador’s cultural heritage. A Q&A session with Comandante Santiago and DU faculty will immediately follow the lecture.

University of Denver - Sturm Hall Davis Auditorium 2000 E. Asbury Ave., Room 248, Denver, Colorado 80208

