Recycle Robots Craft Workshop

This is a "green" workshop that uses recycled materials. With a little imagination and a lot of glue, create your own robot and revolutionize how you see "junk"!

This event will be held in the Museum basement classroom. Due to the historic nature of the house, this area is not handicap accessible. Contact the Museum for any accommodation needs.

A minimum of five pre-registered attendees is required for the workshop. If the minimum is not reached, refunds will be offered.

Register for the event at:https://recycledrobots.eventbrite.com

Cost: $9.43 - $11.54