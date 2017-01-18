Renewal Conference: "Transforming a Legacy"

Please join us for Renewal 2017. This year's event will coincide with Iliff's yearlong 125th Anniversary Observance and Celebration. Alumni, Students, Faculty, Staff and Friends of Iliff will gather to discuss, rest and heal from issues facing our region, nation and world. We will engage important topics, learn about new possibilities, eat great food, experience moving worship, and celebrate the highlights along the way.

More info available: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=lfymjzbab&oeidk=a07ed52eh7kff468659