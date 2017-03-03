Sabrina Fair: Sparkling Romantic Cinderella Comedy

The 1954 film Sabrina starring Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn was Hollywood escapism at its absolute finest. And Sabrina Fair, the play that inspired that classic film (as well as the equally inspired remake with Harrison Ford) is an even more charming mashup of Cinderella and Ugly Duckling fantasies, classed up with a posh setting and dialogue so polished that every word sparkles. A delicious comedy of manners set in a luxurious Long Island estate in the 1950s, Sabrina Fair is the story of an unlikely romance between a chauffeur's daughter and the two sons for whom her father works. Spotlight Theatre Company stages a new production of this venerable Broadway hit at Denver's John Hand Theater. $23.