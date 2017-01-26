Sarah Van Beckum and Lori Dresner at CORE

CORE New Art Space 900 Santa Fe Drive , Denver, Colorado 80204

Ceramic sculptures by Lori Dresner and paintings by Sarah Van Beckum in the Main Gallery

Van Beckum’s show, “Visits to the Interior” is visceral, leaving the pretty and decorative behind while drawing from a more personal and raw, untaught place while Dresner’s show, entitled “NESHAMA" (spirit/soul) explores the wonder of nature, people and connections that imbue her sculpture with dynamic energy, yet peaceful stillness.

In the Annex: The Strangers are Happy Curious experiences. University of Denver BA Portfolio Workshop School of Art and Art History students, Emma Beech, Nick Ward, QU Mingfeng, Hannah Cole, Li Ruoyu, Peter Sang, Marcelo Ramirez Garcia-Rojas, Sammi Lobato, Julian Cannon and Layla Flowers.

