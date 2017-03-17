Scanography/ The Art of Scanning Juried Exhibit

Join us for an opening and Artist's Reception

Third Friday, March 17th from 5-8 pm

For this juried exhibit artist were asked to embrace an alternative digital process by creating images using a flatbed scanner as their canvas, lens and light source. The work included in this exhibit contain a variety of imaginative compositions, styles and techniques.

Juried by: Niza Knoll.

Artists: Matthew Batty, Carolyn Berry, Allison Blair, Gregory Blanpied, Corey Coomes, Al Crane, Jym Davis, Brooks Dierdorff, Sarah Horan, Megan Jackson, Diane Kaye, Jiwon Kim, Jillian MacMaster, David McCrae, Kelly Mitchell, Robert Muller, Judy Orcutt, Elizabeth Panzer, John Porter, Barbara Von Eckardt, Renee Von Tobel, Ariel Williams, Michele Wozniak, Peter York.

The Month of Photography (MOP) Denver, March through April 2017, is a biennial celebration of fine art photography with hundreds of collaborative public events throughout Denver and the region.