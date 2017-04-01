Soaring to New Heights

Falls Event Center 8199 Southpark Court, Littleton, Colorado 80120

Soaring to New Heights is our annual silent and live auction fundraiser to support our school, family, and Audubon Nature Center programs. We are “soaring to new heights” and celebrating the continued growth of our many programs to introduce people of all ages to wonders of birding, and to connect more children and families to nature.

Adam Cayton-Holland, comedian for the night, is a national touring comic who has appeared on Conan, @midnight, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, The Pete Holmes Show, Happy Endings, Deadbeat, Flophouse, Hidden America and was named one of Esquire’s “25 Comics to Watch.,” as well as one of “10 Comics to Watch” by Variety. Along with his cohorts in The Grawlix, he is one of the creators and stars of the truTV show, “Those Who Can’t,” in which Adam plays Spanish teacher and bon vivant Loren Payton. His albums, “I Don’t Know If I Happy” and “Backyards” are both available on iTunes. He has been described as “genial” and “with pretty decent teeth.”

Falls Event Center 8199 Southpark Court, Littleton, Colorado 80120

