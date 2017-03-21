Social Media Basics:Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

With hundreds of millions of users, there’s no doubt that social media is here to stay. And there’s no doubt it gets more difficult to figure out how to navigate Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as more and more features are introduced.

In this workshop presented by Jan Golden of the Boomer Web School, you’ll learn how to get the most out of Social Media, which also means getting rid of stuff you’re not interested in.

Whether you’re new to social media, or have been using it for a while, there’s something for everyone in this workshop.

Bring your iPhone or Android to this hands on workshop (if you have one!)

Tuesday, March 21st from 5:30 - 7:30 pm

At the Daniels Fund, 101 Monroe St -- Free Parking!

Light Refreshments will be served

Free Event