Southwest Denver: Celery to Subdivisions

An example of the most iconic transformation of the mid-1900s may be found in southwest Denver. For many years, southwest Denver was an almost unbroken series of prairie farms stretching from the Denver city limits to the far distant foothills by Red Rocks. The tumult of WWII and cheap new automobiles would erase the farms, replacing them with GIs and Baby Boomer families searching for new better-built homes in safe neighborhoods. For a while, this area of Denver was THE place to be, shining with promise. Join historian Shawn Snow, author of Southwest Denver, for an examination of this remarkable fast-paced transformation and what signs of the past might remain. RSVP, $5.