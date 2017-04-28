SPARK Gallery Opening: New Work from Heidi Neubauer-Winterburn and Robert St. John

Heidi Neubauer-Winterburn will be showing mixed media, conceptual art works joined by her sustained interest in disarming viewers by cocooning challenging subjects (death, politics) in "pretty," nontraditional art materials. With vintage and floral wallpapers, reflective Mylar, and velvet, "FTS" is a series of dialectic, mixed media collages that use reiterations and variations on 3 words to comment on our new, unhinged political reality. "Balancing Act," the title for her show, takes its name from her second set of work and includes bones transformed by pearls, semi-precious stones, sequins, metallic paints, and dyes.

Robert St. John will be installing twelve-inch-square prints, drawings, and paper ephemera intended to be a meditation on migration, cultural stereotypes, and history, as well as a personal exploration of ancestry and memory. The artwork will change and evolve over the run of the exhibition as the artist will continually add and subtract from the images.​