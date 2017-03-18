Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum

During Spring Break, from March 18–April 2, 2017, at the Denver Art Museum (DAM), kids can make art in the galleries, enjoy a special presentation of a family-friendly play and learn about costume design in the Costume Studio, all for free. The Backpack Cart and in-gallery Create-n-Takes will be available every day for visiting families to get creative and discover art in the DAM’s permanent collection in new ways. Kids and families can also take a unique journey into the Star Wars™universe as characters are brought to life through a dramatic presentation of more than 70 original costumes. A special exhibition ticket is required for Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume, and tickets are only $5 for youth 6-18 years old and free for youth 0-5 years old.