Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum

Google Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-18 00:00:00

Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

During Spring Break, from March 18–April 2, 2017, at the Denver Art Museum (DAM), kids can make art in the galleries, enjoy a special presentation of a family-friendly play and learn about costume design in the Costume Studio, all for free. The Backpack Cart and in-gallery Create-n-Takes will be available every day for visiting families to get creative and discover art in the DAM’s permanent collection in new ways. Kids and families can also take a unique journey into the Star Wars™universe as characters are brought to life through a dramatic presentation of more than 70 original costumes. A special exhibition ticket is required for Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume, and tickets are only $5 for youth 6-18 years old and free for youth 0-5 years old.

Info

Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map

Kidstuff

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-18 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-20 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-21 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Break @ the Denver Art Museum - 2017-03-22 00:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™