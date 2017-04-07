Standing Strong. Transforming Lives. The Joshua School Gala

Join us at Standing Strong. Transforming Lives. on Friday, April 7th from 6-10pm at the History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. Help us kick off Autism Awareness Month with Denver Bronco Great Karl Mecklenburg as the featured speaker. Silent and Live auctions will be held during the evening. Want to go on a photo Safari? How about a weekend in Cabo? Maybe a sojourn in Belize. Skiing, fishing, spa services, Denver Bronco “behind the scenes” tour and more.

Help The Joshua School realize its vision of ensuring dignity and quality of life can be achieved by its students and their families.

This Gala kicks off April as national Autism Awareness Month and is black-tie optional. Visit www.Joshuaschool.org or call 303-758-7171. Go to the event site: https://joshuaschool.ejoinme.org/gala

$250 per person. $50 of each ticket purchased will underwrite a Joshua School staff member's dinner at the Gala. Sponsorships are available:

$25000 Presenting sponsor

$10000 Platinum sponsor

$5000 Gold sponsor

$2500 Silver sponsor

$1000 Bronze sponsor

$500 Friends of Joshua