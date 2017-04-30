Summer Garden Management Class

This class will take place where the first class left off, by exploring best practices for maintaining a healthy garden once it is growing. We will cover a variety of techniques that reduce weed pressure, such as solarization and cover cropping,and will also teach you how to set up an irrigation system and conserve water in the garden. Lastly, we will take a look at some of the tools you can use to make these tasks more efficient. We will include demos both inside and outside (weather permitting).