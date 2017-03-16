SYNC Gallery presents "ReMix" and "black&white"

Sync Gallery’s Third Friday artists’ reception will be held on March 17 from 6-9pm, awards presented at 7pm, & First Friday Art Walk on April 7 from 6-9pm; Exhibition runs March 16 through April 15, 2017.

"ReMix"

SYNC Gallery presents ReMix, a juried multi-media photographic exhibition exploring alternative approaches for resolving the balance between process & materials along with imagery and content within the realm of photography.

This exhibit will celebrate the photograph in all forms: all mediums of artists’ individual art practices mixed with any form of photography, collage of photographic materials, alternative printing processes and everything in between. ReMix creates a diverse and exciting exhibition of both 2D and 3D photo-based work.

Exhibition Juror: Rupert Jenkins

Rupert Jenkins is a photography curator, writer and arts manager based in Denver. His company, Durrington Edits, specializes in photo-related editorial and consulting projects. He was the Director and principle curator of the Colorado Photographic Arts Center from 2011-2015 and is currently researching a book about post-WWII Colorado photography. Prior to his time in Denver, Jenkins spent 25 years in San Francisco, where he directed the Arts Commission Galleries (1995-2005) and was Associate Director of San Francisco Camerawork (1988-1994). In 2015, he was named one of Colorado’s Top 100 Creatives by Denver’s Westwordmagazine. rupertjenkins.com

"black&white"

Sync Gallery creatives exhibit works exploring the theme of black & white, the back gallery show that runs concurrently and supports ReMix Sync Gallery's juried Month of Photography show.

Please join us in celebrating a mix up of innovative photography based work as well as not so linear black&white images!

SYNC Gallery exhibits a variety of contemporary abstract and conceptual works by a collective of emerging and established artists. Each month select members display exciting work with a wide freedom of expression. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver – known for its vibrant arts scene – SYNC Gallery has become a destination for art lovers. Gallery hours: Thursday 1-4, First & Third Friday 6-9, other Fridays 1-4, Saturday 12-4 or by appointment.