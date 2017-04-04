Taoist Tai Chi Seniors Class

Beginning Seniors first Tuesday and Thursday of month continuing through the month. Senior cost $35
Info
Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA 1124 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Seniors
please enable javascript to view
Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA 1124 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, Colorado 80204
Beginning Seniors first Tuesday and Thursday of month continuing through the month. Senior cost $35
Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA 1124 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
please enable javascript to view
Denver Metro Media | All rights reserved