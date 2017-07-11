Target Tuesday Free Nights

Target is committed to giving back to the communities where their guests and team members live and work. Through their generous sponsorship of the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, families can play for FREE the first Tuesday* of each month from 4 - 8 pm.
*Please note, due to the Fourth of July holiday, Target Tuesday takes place on the second Tuesday in July.
Info
Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus 21 2121 Childrens Museum Drive, Denver, Colorado 80211 View Map
