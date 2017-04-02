Tattered Cover Film Series

Sunday, April 2, 1:00 pm

Sie FilmCenter, Colfax Avenue

Join the Tattered Cover Book Store, UCD's College of Arts & Media, KUNC 91.5, and the Sie FilmCenter for an exploration of the world of classic movies, hosted by film critic Howie Movshovitz. All programs begin at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $1.00, and are available one hour before the screening from the box office. This month we'll see the 1954 David Lean classic Hobson's Choice.