Tattered Cover Film Series
Sunday, April 2, 1:00 pm
Sie FilmCenter, Colfax Avenue
Join the Tattered Cover Book Store, UCD's College of Arts & Media, KUNC 91.5, and the Sie FilmCenter for an exploration of the world of classic movies, hosted by film critic Howie Movshovitz. All programs begin at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $1.00, and are available one hour before the screening from the box office. This month we'll see the 1954 David Lean classic Hobson's Choice.
Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map