tectonic SHIFT | Dynamics of Change

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80202

tectonic SHIFT is a collective group art exhibition curated to explore the concept of social transformation. It is the boundary or edge that is most active, where points of resistance meet, when activity materializes, and alteration becomes most apparent. Cultural stratums shift most radically in arduous eras and can serve to propel society forward. Art is often an intellectual and ethical alarm, reacting in opposition to the dysfunctions of culture. Without being fatalistic or optimistic in intent, artists look at the realities of upheavals and take them on as subject matter, in hopes of creating an ongoing conversation that is both honest and relatable.

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80202

7208655556

