Sun April 9 The Beauty of the Cross in Art, Music & Film

9:30 a.m. Lenten Lecture Series: Cinematic Gospels

Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church McCollum Room

1980 Dahlia Street @Montview Boulevard, Park Hill, 80220

Join Dr. Tim Beal of Case Western University as he leads a discussion on the Palm Sunday Story at the Movies. One of the most popular scenes comes right after Christ’s palm-strewn arrival in Jerusalem. It is the so-called “cleansing of the Temple,” when he drives out the traders and overturns the tables of the money changers (see Matthew 21). We will compare depictions of this scene in three different “cinematic Gospels”: the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ, and Per Paolo Pasolini’s The Gospel According to Saint Matthew. For more information, see www.montview.org