The Beauty of the Cross in Art, Music & Film

Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church

Sun April 2                  The Beauty of the Cross in Art, Music & Film

9:30 a.m.            Lenten Lecture Series: A SURVEY OF THE REQUIEM: PART II

                        Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church McCollum Room

                              1980 Dahlia Street @Montview Boulevard, Park Hill, 80220

Join us as Adam Waite, Montview’s Minister of Music meets John Kuzma, his predecessor at Montview, to discuss 20th & 21st century settings of The Requiem. A lively exploration and conversation – think David Frost meets Roger Ebert – about the history and evolution of a beloved musical expression of faith, is full of random bits of musical history, exclamations in Latin & Greek and selected performances on YouTube. For more information, contact Adam Waite at 303-355-1651 or waite@montview.org

View Map

