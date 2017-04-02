Sun April 2 The Beauty of the Cross in Art, Music & Film

9:30 a.m. Lenten Lecture Series: A SURVEY OF THE REQUIEM: PART II

Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church McCollum Room

1980 Dahlia Street @Montview Boulevard, Park Hill, 80220

Join us as Adam Waite, Montview’s Minister of Music meets John Kuzma, his predecessor at Montview, to discuss 20th & 21st century settings of The Requiem. A lively exploration and conversation – think David Frost meets Roger Ebert – about the history and evolution of a beloved musical expression of faith, is full of random bits of musical history, exclamations in Latin & Greek and selected performances on YouTube. For more information, contact Adam Waite at 303-355-1651 or waite@montview.org