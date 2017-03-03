The Book of Moron: One Man's Struggle With Information Overload

In The Book of Moron, the latest solo show from actor-comedian Robert Dubac (The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?), we meet a man who can't remember who he is or what he believes in because he's been bombarded by so much propaganda and hype. While he's racking his brain for answers, his inner voices take turns trying to talk sense into him. Go on a head trip in Robert Dubac's one-man show as he portrays his voice of reason, his common sense, his inner idiot, his inner child and his inner asshole -- all of which try to wake him up from the coma of modern-day life. $28.