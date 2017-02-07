The Box Marked Black/Practicing

Square Product Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of "The Box Marked Black," presented in repertory with the World Premiere of Hoarded Stuff's "Practicing."

"The Box Marked Black: Tales from a Halfrican American Growing up Mulatto (with Sock Puppets!)" written & performed by Damaris Webb directed by Debra Disbrow with dramaturgy by Ashley Hughes

What does it mean to be black? Is it the shade of your skin? The kink of your hair? Is it learned...

What is its language, both in the body and on the tongue?

Portland, Ore.-based artist Damaris Webbs The Box Marked Black: Tales from a Halfrican American Growing Up Mulatto (with Sock Puppets!) traces the experience of growing up biracial in the pre-Huxtable era. The autobiographical solo theater piece incorporates dance and song to weave a narrative from the perspective of both sides of Webbs interracial family. Webb embodies multiple characters to bring her childhood memories and fantasies to life, including a not-to-be-missed Roots re-enactment, performed exclusively by sock puppets.

practicing is an examination of how meaning, logic, and quotidian codes accumulate and break downhow ideas collect form like dryer lint, how molting processes attend to inorganic material. Practicing tracks patterns of activity at rest and under pressure, approaching dancing as organizing in relationship to shifting realities. $13-$15.