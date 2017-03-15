The Costume Studio & Weekend Demonstrations

Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Explore the vital role that costumes play in developing characters and telling stories on stage and film—just like in Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume. The DAM worked closely with Kevin Coperhaver, costume designer at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, to develop this creative experience.

Get inspired by the script and the story to sketch your own costume design or design a character and appropriate garb for their environment with hands-on activities.

Fun for all ages, included in general admission.

Every weekend from noon to 3 pm, local creatives will be on hand for demonstrations relating to costuming.

Weekend Demonstration Calendar / Calendario de demostraciones

March 18-19 & 25-26: Todd Debreceni – Special Make-up Effects and Character Design / Efectos especiales de maquillaje y diseño de personaje

April 1-2: Gabriela Martinez– Costume Design / Diseño de vestuario

April 8-9: Colleen Audrey – Cosmic Character Design / Diseño de personajes cósmicos

April 15-16 & 22-23: Andryn Arithson – Upcycled Puppetry Design / Diseño de marionetas con materiales reciclados

Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

