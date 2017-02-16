Denver League of Women Voters, in the second of a series on citizen participation in government, will present a panel discussion on "The Denveright Process: How to Create the City We Want". Representatives from city departments of Planning, Public Works, Parks and Recreation and Transportation will explain the community driven planning process, named Denveright. Join the city representatives will be a member of the board of the umbrella organization for neighborhood organizations, Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation. The public is invited to attend, learn and participate.... with questions and comments. Coffee & networking at 5:30 pm, presentation at 6 pm.