The Great Make: ReCreative Denver's Grand Opening Celebration

“The Great Make” is a celebration of ReCreative’s new home and open doors, as well the newfound and exciting partnership with Wealth in Community Knowledge. Visitors of all ages are invited to take advantage of a store-wide sale of 20% off all creative materials, tour the facilities, and attend FREE workshops throughout the day. Later, the organization will celebrate with hors d’oeurves and drinks, a line-up of live musicians, and a super energetic dance party, right in the middle of the gallery.