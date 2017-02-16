The League of Women Voters of Denver Honors Women to Watch

March is National Women’s History Month and for more than 20 years, the League of Women
Voters of Denver has honored women from our community who have faced significant
challenges in their lives, but have nevertheless made strides to fulfill their personal goals. On
Sunday, March 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 at Montview Blvd. Presbyterian Church, the Women to
Watch program will once again honor an amazing group of women. Each of the thirteen women
to be honored has inspiring stories of barriers faced and successes achieved. We will celebrate
with them, their families and friends, as well as representatives of the organizations that
nominated them for this award, at an afternoon ceremony and reception. Come and be
inspired.
Info
Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church 1980 Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80220 View Map