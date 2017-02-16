The League of Women Voters of Denver Honors Women to Watch

March is National Women’s History Month and for more than 20 years, the League of Women

Voters of Denver has honored women from our community who have faced significant

challenges in their lives, but have nevertheless made strides to fulfill their personal goals. On

Sunday, March 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 at Montview Blvd. Presbyterian Church, the Women to

Watch program will once again honor an amazing group of women. Each of the thirteen women

to be honored has inspiring stories of barriers faced and successes achieved. We will celebrate

with them, their families and friends, as well as representatives of the organizations that

nominated them for this award, at an afternoon ceremony and reception. Come and be

inspired.