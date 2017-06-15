The Swedish pop group ABBA is a worldwide sensation which continues to lure millions of young and old fans to their infectious feel-good songs through films (Muriel’s Wedding, Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) and the Broadway musical and film hit Mamma Mia! Well, here is your opportunity to relive the ABBA phenomenon!

This year marks the 43rd anniversary of ABBA’s first hit, Waterloo, which won them the 1974 Eurovision song contest and catapulted them to the world stage and rock stardom.

The Music of ABBA with Arrival from Sweden is the world’s foremost ABBA tribute show. This 10-piece band will take you back to the ‘70s as they re-create the appearance of the original stars that defined pop music. Authentic costumes, captivating dance numbers, impeccable harmonies all come together to create the ABBA experience, live on stage.

This summer, come have the time of your life with The Music of ABBA Arrival from Sweden performing the chart-topping hits of ABBA, including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Fernando, S.O.S., Mamma Mia, Take a Chance on Me, The Winner Takes It All, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Ring Ring, The Name of the Game, Money Money Money, and many more.

TICKETS: $38.50 GA Tickets (plus service charge) available at www.AXS.com. To

charge by phone, call 1-888-929-7849. Tickets also available through Channel 12 online

at www.cpt12.org or call 303-296-1212 (M-F 9 am - 5 pm).

TICKET LINKS:

AXS: http://axs.com/events/330556/the-music-of-abba-tickets?skin=redrocks

CPT12 (PBS): https://www.cpt12.org/abba