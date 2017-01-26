The Tao of Powerful Living

Two most essential books of ancient Taoist philosophy and classical Chinese medicine contain practical lifestyle formulas to support our healing naturally and living prosperously: the Tao Teh Ching and Chuang Tzu. In this “active lab” series, we meet to properly interpret these formulas, studying Hua Ching-Ni’s elucidation of the Tao Teh Ching and Solala Towler’s interpretation of The Inner Chapters of the Chuang Tzu, and practicing qigong exercises and contemplations that support our integration of this time proven guidance into daily living. Students of this course should purchase both of these necessary translations prior to our April 9 class so that you can refer to them in our classes as well as in homework assignments. Copies are available at reasonable cost from www.amazon.com and www.abebooks.com.