The Theatrics of it All!

Show dates: March 30 - April 16, 2017
Opening Reception: Friday, March 31, 6-9 PM
Members Deborah Williams and Alex Rowe set the stage for an amusing and entertaining art show Deborah Williams’ mosaics become tiny theaters with “Shrines and a Shriner” transforming beaded tin milagros from Mexico— along with … yes, a Shriner!
Alex Rowe is a visual storyteller, and his show, "Our Narrative World," focuses on art that is all concentrated around telling a story to the viewer: a means for us to not escape reality, but perhaps view it a little more simply.
CORE New Art Space 900 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
