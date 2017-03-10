As a focal point to the 2017 Athena Project Arts Festival we will premiere The Wave That Set the Fire, a play by Ellen K. Graham at The Byron Theatre in the Newman Center for Performing Arts. Evening performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and matinee performances are Sundays at 2pm beginning March 10 through April 9, 2017. Tickets are just $22 and can be purchased here http://tinyurl.com/hb6ty2l.

The Wave That Set the Fire is set in a threadbare and not-so-distant future where 17-year-old Linden is accused of a terrible crime. When Petra, a government agent, arrives to investigate, Linden’s family—mother, father, uncle, aunt—struggle to reconcile their hopes for their boy with what constitutes justice in a damaged world.