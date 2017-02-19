Trace the North Building’s history and evolution at the Denver Art Museum’s (DAM) exhibition, Then, Now, Next: Evolution of an Architectural Icon. Explore the renowned modernist building’s past and architectural impact before the North Building’s upcoming revitalization project. The exhibition will feature historical photos, original architectural sketches, building models and project renderings to tell the story of the iconic structure.

The exhibition showcases architect Gio Ponti’s original vision for the building and how the building has served an expanding and diversifying community since 1971. It also features the museum’s future plans and outlines the guiding principles for the revitalization project: Responsibly managing and caring for buildings and collections, offering a superior visitor experience, unifying the campus and inviting the whole community to enjoy the museum and its programs.

Then, Now, Next: Evolution of an Architectural Icon is organized by the DAM. It is supported by the generous donors to the Annual Fund Leadership Campaign and the citizens who support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

Included in the price of general admission. Free for youth 18 and under. For more information, please visit denverartmuseum.org.