Thinking Italy? A travel planning seminar

Planning a trip to Italy? Make it the trip of a lifetime by attending this free and informative travel seminar offered by the Italian Institute on Saturday, 3/4/17. Your instructor, a native Italian, has a decade of experience teaching the Italian language and creating custom vacations to Italy.

Learn more about Italy's diverse accommodations, restaurants, secret destinations, and budget options for every travel style. Gain insider tips on topics such as how to dress and what to pack, venues to book in advance, money matters, Italian culture, customs and etiquette, getting around with ease (when to use trains, rental cars, or private drivers), and of course the foods you must try! Please enroll on our website, www.italianinstitute.com under TRAVEL, FREE TRAVEL SEMINARS, select the city and date and hit REGISTER or call 303-733-4335. Registration closes 24 hours before the event. No walk-ins please. A presto!