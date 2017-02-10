Tibetan Cranial® Public Clinic

Friday, February 10: FREE Lecture and Demonstration 7 - 9 pm

Come meet Shar Lee, Master Teacher and Lineage Holder of the TC work, TC Apprentices, and Practitioners in person. Shar will share the amazing journey that led her to learn, practice, and now teach this ancient lineage of Tibetan Cranial. At the end of her talk, she will answer questions about the work and the TC Apprentice Program. Shar will offer a short session to one person, not to show techniques, but to give the group an experience of this work.

Tibetan Cranial - An Ancient Healing Art. Experience a Session - Discover New Equilibrium - Balance, Tradition, & Harmony

Tibetan Cranial (TC) is an ancient healing art designed to promote our innate capacity for self-healing. It uses subtle touch to the head, face, palate, jaw, and neck, based on a sophisticated assessment of pulses. The pulse reading and other techniques are unique to Tibetan Cranial, differing from those used in Cranial-Sacral Therapy. TC carries the potential of transformation on many levels: physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. Many people have reported pain reduction as well as relief from a wide variety of symptoms, including headaches, migraines, back and neck discomfort, whiplash, anxiety, head injury, concussion, stress-related conditions, TMJ pain, depression, nervous-system related issues, and many other health problems.

More details about this event at http://www.tibetancranial.org/trainings-events/