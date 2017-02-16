Top Five Considerations Before Buying a Business: An Educational Presentation

Are you considering buying a business this year, but are unsure of where to begin? Maybe you have been retired for a few years and are looking for a new adventure. This presentation will bring to light the opportunity of buying an established business.

Please join Transworld Business Advisors of Denver in collaboration with the Colorado Lending Source for a discussion of the Top Five Considerations Before Buying a Business. During this discussion our Managing Director and experienced business broker, Al Fialkovich will touch upon the topics of:

Personal motivation for buying a business (the why),

Your advisory team,

Your ownership role within the business,

Budget and financing options, and

Exit strategy (It is never too early!).

To help delve deeper into the financial aspect of buying a business, a Colorado Lending Source Loan Officer will be sharing their insight as well.

Following the presentation there will be ample time for a question and answer period. This presentation is a great opportunity for those new to entrepreneurship, people interested in a career change, and even experienced business men and women looking to return from retirement.

A light breakfast spread, including coffee, will be available to attendees.

An Introduction to Al Fialkovich, CBI

Al Fialkovich is a business savvy advisor to startups and mature businesses as well as a trusted counselor in the business community assisting visionary entrepreneurs sell, acquire, and establish new businesses in the state of Colorado. Al has had the time and experience to accumulate extensive financial, sales and operational expertise. He is also one of a select group of brokers to become a Certified Business Intermediary (CBI), through the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA). Al’s knowledge combined with his role as a business owner of over 10 companies throughout his career allows him to offer clients a unique combination of services and perspectives. We make decisions from an owner's perspective.

Inspired by the small business communities in Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado, Al works hard to help business owners navigate the challenges involved in selling their companies. His experience falls into a wide variety of industries including: B2B/B2C service companies, manufacturing and distribution, wholesale, retail, hospitality, and professional services.

Along with his business partner (and wife), Al co-founded the Denver–based branch of Transworld Business Advisors in 2013. Transworld Denver has quickly become Colorado’s largest business brokerage firm and has remained in the top five Transworld offices year-over-year since its start. Al successfully manages and oversees the marketing and selling of more than forty (40) small businesses annually.