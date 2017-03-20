On April 8th MOA will premiere "Unerased Journeys: A Survey of Works by Darryl Pottorf"-one of America's preeminent contemporary artists with international acclaim. The survey opens April 8 with an artist's reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at MOA's indoor galleries in Englewood Civic Center. Free and open to the public, the opening includes hors d'oeuvres, libations, and live music performed by pianist Hank Troy. "Unerased Journeys" will be on display through July 15, 2017.

The survey will showcase approximately 50 works, including Pottorf's signature large-scale paintings that document the present with truth and humor and inspiration gleaned from sources as far ranging as ancient Etruscans.

Pottorf worked as a studio assistant for Robert Rauschenberg and later collaborated with him. They traveled internationally and exotically, including trips to China and Africa, to Russia where they met with Gorbachev, and to Cuba, where they stayed at Fidel Castro's beach house. They were in Berlin when the wall came down. They enjoyed the hospitality of Malaysian headhunters, spent a week with the Dalai Lama, and mingled with a cross-section of luminaries including Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Taylor, Muhammad Ali, Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Hutton, Lily Tomlin and Sharon Stone.

"Unerased Journeys" evokes a visual journal of outtakes of the varied and exciting life experiences of Darryl Pottorf," said MOA founder and CEO Cynthia Madden Leitner. "These pieces, combined with the new works, provide a resurgence in his life as an artist of a proportion not experienced since Robert Rauschenberg passed away nine years ago. This exhibit opening at MOA will be a launching pad for an upcoming tour of Darryl's work."

While his 32-year relationship with Rauschenberg provided a primary influence for Pottorf, the artist's other major influence was Europe. As a teenager, Pottorf traveled to the continent as soon as he was able to save enough money. He studied and worked in Florence, Italy, where he became a Renaissance man in the truest sense of the phrase. Pottorf's oeuvre amalgamates his disciplines: photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, architecture, theater, dance, and writing.

The exhibition marks a crossroads in the artist's illustrious career. Having sold his Florida home and studio, he is designing new living and working quarters. The show provides an impetus to this extraordinary artist to press on, and to create new works in his new studio.

"Life changes things," said Pottorf. "Things get erased, so you go back and unerase them to understand."