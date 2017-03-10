UNEXPLORED TERRAIN | Month of Photography Opening Reception

Photography is 190 years young, and there is still much unexplored terrain. The artists featured in this exhibition for Denver’s Month in Photography raise some interesting questions about what photography can be. From the earliest experiments and methods, to post-process inclusions, to developing entirely original printing methods, these artists are directly manipulating photographic ingredients to push boundaries and create innovative, far-reaching concepts that help to define the broad range of photography today.
Info
Walker Fine Art 300 W. 11th Ave. #A, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
please enable javascript to view