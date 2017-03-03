Up Close and Far Away

JIm Milmoe is a renowned photographic artist whose work is featured in many museums, private collections, and corporate collections. He is also an internationally respected photographer of fine art, paintings and sculpture whose work has appeared in major books, catalogs, magazines and newspapers around the world. Art books based on his photographs have been honored with many awards, including the Colorado Governor’s Award for the excellence of his photography and his dedication to the recognition of photography as fine art. He is a Fellow of the Photographic Society of America and a Charter Member of the Colorado Chapter of the American Society of Magazine Photographers. Large fine art reproductions of his work are sold in museum shops and galleries such as the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, the Pompidou Center in Paris, the Denver Art Museum, the Phoenix Art Museum and many others around the world.

Pine Needles by Jim Milmoe