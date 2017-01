The Metro Concert Band will present a romantic concert including works of Gershwin, Tchaikovsky, Rogers and Hammerstein, Rimsky-Korsakov, Leroy Anderson, and Henry Mancini. Order dinner from 3 delicious menus - $5-15. Advance reservations required. Call 303.923.8810. South Denver VFW Event Center, 1350 S. Broadway. 6:00 p.m. Cocktails & Dinner, 7:30 Concert