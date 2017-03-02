Varied Perceptions

Show features three artists that use bacteria, seeds, light-scattering chemicals, and other unconventional methods to create images that defy categorization and challenge us to question the nature of photography itself. The public is invited to a free opening reception at Art Gym on Thursday, March 2, 5-‐8 pm. This exhibition is a special collaboration between the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC) and Art Gym during Month of Photography (MoP) Denver, a biannual celebration of fine art photography with hundreds of events throughout the region in March and April 2017.
Chemical Painting Number 128 by Amy Theiss Giese
Info
Art Gym Denver 1460 Leyden St., Denver, Colorado 80220 View Map
please enable javascript to view