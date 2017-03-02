Varied Perceptions

to Google Calendar - Varied Perceptions - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Varied Perceptions - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Varied Perceptions - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Varied Perceptions - 2017-03-02 00:00:00

Art Gym Denver 1460 Leyden St., Denver, Colorado 80220

Show features three artists that use bacteria, seeds, light-­scattering chemicals, and other unconventional methods to create images that defy categorization and challenge us to question the nature of photography itself. The public is invited to a free opening reception at Art Gym on Thursday, March 2, 5-­‐8 pm. This exhibition is a special collaboration between the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC) and Art Gym during Month of Photography (MoP) Denver, a biannual celebration of fine art photography with hundreds of events throughout the region in March and April 2017.

Info

Art Gym Denver 1460 Leyden St., Denver, Colorado 80220 View Map

Gallery showing

303-320-8347

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Varied Perceptions - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Varied Perceptions - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Varied Perceptions - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Varied Perceptions - 2017-03-02 00:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™