Varied Perceptions

Show features three artists that use bacteria, seeds, light-­scattering chemicals, and other unconventional methods to create images that defy categorization and challenge us to question the nature of photography itself. The public is invited to a free opening reception at Art Gym on Thursday, March 2, 5-­‐8 pm. This exhibition is a special collaboration between the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC) and Art Gym during Month of Photography (MoP) Denver, a biannual celebration of fine art photography with hundreds of events throughout the region in March and April 2017.

× Expand Chemical Painting Number 128 by Amy Theiss Giese