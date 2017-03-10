The largest collection of Viking artifacts to visit North America is coming to Denver! Experience a myth-busting exhibition that has captivated a million people around the world. Vikings: Beyond the Legend lays waste to the one-dimensional stereotype of bearded barbarians with horned helmets. Marvel instead at a culture of surprising refinement, complexity, and achievement, and a supernatural world inhabited by Thor, Odin and Freyja, and other gods, goddesses, and giants. Fresh insights revealed through archaeological discoveries and more than 500 treasures show why the Vikings will always capture the imaginations of all ages, $26.