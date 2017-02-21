What's Love Got to Do With It? book discussion

Women, romance and books. . .Novelist Bonnie McCune, author of women’s fiction, leads a lively conversation about writing from the female perspective, themes addressed by women in their work, and the feminine trek through publishing. What are romances and women's fiction? Why are they so popular? How do you get a novel published? Do people read fiction to escape or does “real life” work in a novel? Denverite Bonnie McCune is the author of women’s fiction and traditional romance, with two novels and two novellas. Free and open to the public.