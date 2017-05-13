Wild Wings Life Drawing

Why not make a picture? It’ll last longer.
Join us along with Wild Wings Education for an adult wild life drawing session featuring real, live raptors native to Colorado. Three rehabilitated birds will be present for a two hour, free-form drawing session open to any medium. This is not an instructional drawing class, but a staff member will be available for life drawing tips and assistance. Some materials will be provided.
Ross-Broadway branch library 33 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map