Women + Film Mini-Fest

The Women+Film Festival is a six-day showcase of documentaries, narratives and short films celebrating the best in women centric programming. The Festival includes panel discussions, in-person guests and receptions while highlighting thought-provoking, inspirational stories of women from around the world. The festival features Opening and Closing Night receptions and a VIP reception for filmmakers and passholders. The festival is a part of the Denver Film Society’s year round Women+Film program, the mission of which is to promote films for, by, and about women to engage with the audience, build community, educate and inspire.
Women+Film is a year-round program in Denver showcasing films by, for, and about women. Our monthly film screenings and discussions:
- Celebrate the art and contributions of women filmmakers from around the world
- Bring together a community of women–scholars, advocates, community leaders, and concerned public–to explore women’s and social justice issues through dialogue and workshops
- Present honest, thought-provoking, and often iconoclastic work that isn’t always available or obvious to mainstream audiences
- Advocate and educate, enlarging audience perspectives on the world and providing clear ways to take action
Every Women+Film event features a director in person; a post-film audience discussion; and a social reception.
Sie Film Center 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map
Festival Pass $90 members/ $100 non-members