Women's Divorce Workshop

When: Every Thursday Lunch & Learn

This is a four week Lunch & Learn series. It runs each Thursday for 90 minutes each week. You can start any time, as each of the four sessions follows the same sequence each month. It is spread out over the month and there is one main presenter each week. Note that this is a “bring your own lunch” workshop.

Pre-registration is suggested. Pre-register online at www.divorceworkshopdenver.com. By pre-registering, cost is $35 (for 4 sessions). If no pre-registration, $40 (cash/check) at the door for workshop.

Where: Brooks Towers 1020 15th St., Denver, CO 80202 (map)

We meet in the third floor conference room. To get there, take the elevator to the third floor, then turn left when you come out of the elevator.

Registration: 11:30 am – 11:45 am

Workshop: 11:45 am – 1:00 pm

What: Our low cost single workshop covers the legal, financial and social issues of divorce. We help attendees take the next step by providing this unbiased information and resources to you, no matter where you are in the process of untying the knot. You will understand options available and next steps to take positive action steps. You will also discover community resources available, and additionally, you may like talking with other women experiencing similar life changes.

Our four main volunteer presenters are an Attorney, a Mediator, a Therapist and a Wealth Manager.

The divorce process

Co-parenting and child support

Protecting yourself legally & financially

Dealing with hostile spouse

Helping your family cope

Dividing property

Tax consequences

Spousal support

Avoiding divorce courts

Dividing property

and much more

Why Attend? Empower yourself to succeed and prosper. The more info you have, the better decisions you will make. Let us help you help yourself.