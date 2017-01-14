Women's Divorce Workshop

When: The Second Saturday of each month

Where: Ross Cherry Creek Library; 305 Milwaukee St. Denver CO 80206 (map), Meeting Room B.

Registration: 9:00 am – 9:30 am

Workshop: 9:30 am – 1:15 pm

Pre-registration is suggested. Pre-register online at www.divorceworkshopdenver.com. By pre-registering, cost is $35 (for 4 sessions). If no pre-registration, $40 (cash/check) at the door for workshop.

What: Our low cost single workshop covers the legal, financial and social issues of divorce. We help attendees take the next step by providing this unbiased information and resources to you, no matter where you are in the process of untying the knot. You will understand options available and next steps to take positive action steps. You will also discover community resources available, and additionally, you may like talking with other women experiencing similar life changes.

Our four main volunteer presenters are an Attorney, a Mediator, a Therapist and a Wealth Manager.

The divorce process

Co-parenting and child support

Protecting yourself legally & financially

Dealing with hostile spouse

Helping your family cope

Dividing property

Tax consequences

Spousal support

Avoiding divorce courts

and much more

Why Attend? Empower yourself to succeed and prosper. The more info you have, the better decisions you will make. Let us help you help yourself.