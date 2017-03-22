The Iliff School of Theology is hosting a World Water Day and Water Justice Forum (Water Forum) during March 22-24. Wednesday, March 22nd, is World Water Day, initiated by the United Nations in 1993 as an annual opportunity to focus on the crucial importance of freshwater and sustainably managing freshwater resources worldwide. This day also marks the beginning of a three-day Water Justice Conference in New York City and webcast worldwide. The Conference is sponsored by the Trinity Institute, an affiliate of Trinity Wall Street Church, an Episcopal parish in New York City.

The Water Forum at Iliff is linked to both of these international events. After lunch on Wednesday, the Forum will open with a welcome by Iliff President Thomas Wolfe, and reflections on World Water Day and water justice by Ved Nanda, University of Denver Vice Provost, Marsh Professor of Law, and a former Iliff Trustee. Sessions on the recently-adopted Colorado Water Plan and “Law, People, and the Environment: A Source to Sea Perspective for Our Colorado River” will follow. On the following two days, participants will view presentations by plenary speakers at the Water Justice Conference in New York City via live-streaming and webcast delay, followed by locally-facilitated group discussion.

