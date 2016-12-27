Hailed by NPR’s Fred Child as “one of the groups that has really helped to shape the future of classical music,” yMusic’s six New York City instrumentalists flourish in the overlap between the pop and classical worlds. Its members have individually toured and recorded with artists such as Paul Simon, Bjork, Bon Iver, The National, Meredith Monk, David Byrne, The New York Philharmonic and Sufjan Stevens. Their virtuosic execution and unique configuration (string trio, flute, clarinet, and trumpet) has attracted the attention of some of today’s foremost composers. Their performance for us will include new works by Chris Thile and Pultizer Prize winner Caroline Shaw, co-commissioned by the Newman Center with Carnegie Hall.